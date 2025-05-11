Qatar to gift Trump new Air Force One worth $400 million – report

Sources tell ABC News that the Qatari royal family is preparing to greet President Trump during his visit this week with the gift of a new jumbo jet to serve as Air Force One.

By World Israel News Staff

The royal family of Qatar is preparing to give the United States the most expensive gift ever offered to an American president, ABC News reported Sunday, in the form of a jumbo jet to serve as the new Air Force One.

Citing two sources familiar with the arrangement, ABC News claims that the Trump administration is set to formally receive a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet aircraft from the Qatari royal family during his state visit to Qatar later this week.

According to the report, the luxury aircraft will be designated at the new Air Force One for the remainder of Trump’s presidency, after which it will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation.

The president already reportedly toured the aircraft, which has been dubbed a “flying palace” due to its extravagant interior design, when it was in West Palm Beach Airport this February.

The White House and Justice Department are both said to have assessed the gift for any potential legal issues, advising Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth that there do not appear to be any constitutional or statutory prohibitions to receiving the plane or transferring it to the presidential library foundation.