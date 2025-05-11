WATCH: Muslim Brotherhood leader calls on youth to leverage citizenship for Islamic causes

Kuwaiti Muslim Brotherhood leader Tareq Al-Suwaidan praised Muslim youth in the West for protesting in support of Hamas and urged all Muslim citizens to use their citizenship to help topple politicians who oppose Islam.

Kuwaiti Muslim Brotherhood Leader Tareq Al-Suwaidan — Banned in the U.S. for Terror Links — to Muslim Youth in the West: This Is Your Country; Use Your Citizenship to Advance the Islamic Nation, Apply Pressure on Your Politicians pic.twitter.com/U2m1s4LwUk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 11, 2025