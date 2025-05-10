9 IDF soldiers injured by explosive device in northern Gaza

IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalya area of northern Gaza on May 20, 2024. (IDF)

The incident occurred early in the morning when troops were scanning the area and were struck by a planted improvised explosive device.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday, nine soldiers from the Jerusalem Brigade were lightly injured by an explosive device during an operation in the Shejaiya neighborhood in northern Gaza.

The incident occurred early in the morning when troops were scanning the area and were struck by a planted improvised explosive device.

The IDF announced that all the injured soldiers have been evacuated to hospitals for treatment, and their families have been notified.

Among the injured were the commanding officer of Battalion 6310 and the deputy commander of Division 252.

On Friday, the IDF eliminated two terrorists who attacked them, and in the past several days, the IAF has struck 60 terror targets.

In addition, the IDF on Friday struck booby trapped terror compounds in Rafah and the Morag Corridor.

Two IDF soldiers were killed fighting Palestinian terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Friday.

The slain men were identified as Sgt. Yishai Elyakim Urbach, 20, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 605th Battalion, from Zikhron Ya’akov, and Staff Sgt. Yam Frid, 21, of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, from Sal’it in western Samaria.

An IDF investigation revealed the first incident occurred when Hamas terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a building in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood, where IDF troops were located.

The explosion caused the building to collapse, killing Urbach and wounding two other soldiers—one seriously and one moderately.

Two hours later, an armored personnel carrier was struck by an explosive device. Frid was killed in the blast, and four other soldiers were wounded, including three in serious condition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered condolences in a public statement:

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I mourn with the families of Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach and Staff Sergeant Yam Frid, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in Gaza.”

“Our hearts are with the dear families who have lost what was most precious to them. May their memory be a blessing.

“Elyakim and Yam fell defending the country in the war for our existence. Their heroism and bravery will be forever etched in our hearts.”