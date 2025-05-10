Kanye West releases ‘Heil Hitler’ song, music video featuring audio of Nazi leader’s speech

“Heil Hitler” is Ye’s latest promotion of Nazism, after he tried to sell shirts emblazoned with a swastika and made a series of antisemitic comments on X earlier this year.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Antisemitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) released on Thursday his new single titled “Heil Hitler” as well as its music video, but claimed that the controversial song has been “banned by all digital streaming platforms,” including iTunes and Spotify.

The Grammy winner and self-described Nazi, 47, uploaded his new track to SoundCloud on Thursday, but it has since been removed from that platform as well.

The music video for “Heil Hitler” does not appear on Ye’s YouTube channel but has been shared on YouTube by other users. “Heil Hitler” is the greeting praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler that is given as part of the Nazi salute.

On the track, Ye begins by addressing custody issues with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their four children, while also claiming that banks are freezing his accounts.

He claims he “became a Nazi yet b—h, I’m the villain” and includes toward the end of the song an audio clip of a German speech from Hitler. In the music video, a group of men chant, “All my n—as Nazis, n—as Heil Hitler.”

“Heil Hitler” is the seventh track on an upcoming album titled “WW3” that Ye teased in April. The cover art for the album features a man and a woman in red and white Ku Klux Klan robes.

“Heil Hitler” is Ye’s latest promotion of Nazism, after he tried to sell shirts emblazoned with a swastika and made a series of antisemitic comments on X earlier this year.

Those social media comments included repeated praise and admiration for Hitler. Ye even declared “Im a Nazi [sic]” and “I love Hitler.”

On Tuesday, the “Runaway” singer walked off the set of an interview with Piers Morgan, mere minutes into their conversation, after the host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” was wrong about how many followers Ye has on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Morgan was about to confront the Chicago rapper about some of his comments on X.

“You’re not gonna take inches off my d–k, bro,” Ye told Morgan before he stormed off. “I’m a gift, bro. Why do all you people in media act like you haven’t played my songs at your weddings, or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born?”

“You take someone like that’s living, like a [John] Lennon or a Michael Jackson. That nuance right there is idiotic. It just shows the hate that you put out for people that put out love. There’s so much love in the art that I put out. This is what you get for now, we can circle back when you can count.”