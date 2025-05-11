US talking directly to Hamas about ceasefire, aid to Gaza

US President Donald Trump listens at an event marking one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Trump administration is talking directly to Hamas regarding ending the war in Gaza and bringing in more humanitarian aid, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters.

Trump has expressed concern over the plight of Gazans and has vowed to begin US efforts to transfer aid.

The US State Department did not comment on the matter.

Trump has indicated he is opposed to Israel’s plans for an expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published Sunday afternoon.

NBC News reported there were six sources, among them two U.S. officials, two Middle Eastern diplomats, and two other sources, claiming that the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu has soured recently, with rising tensions between the White House and Jerusalem.

Among the many issues is Trump’s displeasure with Israel’s plan to take control of the Gaza Strip.

In addition, media outlets reported that US officials were taking the unprecedented step of negotiating directly with Hamas, overturning established US policy of avoiding talks with terror groups.

In March, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer criticized Trump Administration hostage envoy Adam Boehler for holding direct talks with Hamas regarding the release of hostages.Dermer was upset that Boehler discussed the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one living US citizen and the bodies of four deceased American hostages.

In his defense, Boehler argued that these were only initial talks and emphasized that no agreements would be made without Israel’s approval.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the idea of direct talks between the US and Hamas when the Trump Administration proposed it.

Israel is reportedly concerned that the talks may prioritize the release of US hostages, leading the US to lose interest in the matter once they are freed.