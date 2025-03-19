Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ Houthis, tells Iran to stop arming them

Following airstrikes in Yemen, US President Donald Trump said he held Iran responsible for the terrorist attacks committed by the Houthis.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump took to social media to declare that US airstrikes against the Houthis “will get progressively worse,” and that the terror group “will be completely annihilated!”

He also warned Iran to stop arming the Yemen-based terror group, and instead to let them “fight it out themselves.”

Trump wrote on social media, “Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthis, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”

Trump initiated airstrikes against the Houthis on Saturday as a response to the disruption of shipping in the Red Sea and threats against Israel.

Following the US airstrikes, The IDF confirmed that it had detected a missile launch from Yemen in the direction of Israel, but it did not hit Israeli territory.

This came after local media reports indicated that the Houthis had launched a projectile that hit Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The IDF later clarified that it could not determine the missile’s intended target.

Last week, the Houthis had warned that they would resume attacks against Israel in response to the halting of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“If the Israeli enemy continues after the first four days to prevent the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip … then we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned in a televised address.

The Houthis had previously launched drone and missile strikes against shipping in the Red Sea during the Gaza war, supporting the Hamas terrorist group, but halted their attacks following the ceasefire that began on January 19.