Oxfam stops selling anti-Semitic books after being called out by Israel’s UK ambassador

A screenshot of the Oxfam webpage where antisemitic books were being sold. (Algemeiner/Oxfam/Screenshot.)

The confederation of charitable organizations had been selling anti-Semitic books.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, Algemeiner

Oxfam — a confederation of 19 independent charitable organizations that focuses on the alleviation of global poverty — removed anti-Semitic books from sale on its website after an Israeli diplomat drew attention to the matter on Friday, The Telegraph reported.

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Mark Regev tweeted a screenshot of the Oxfam website with the caption, “Why is @OxfamGB selling antisemitic literature?”

The image showed books available for sale including the “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion,” which the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has described as “a classic in paranoid, racist literature.”

The post garnered hundreds of retweets and likes, and sparked outrage among Twitter users, including from the Sussex Friends of Israel group, which tweeted, “We can tell by the price of one of the items (£100) that someone researched and identified the product. How the hell did it end up on their website? Did no one stop to question the content or did they just not care?”