Saudis deny Trump’s claims on Israel normalization, blast Gaza plan as ‘ethnic cleansing fantasy’

Riyadh pushes back on President Trump’s claim that Saudi Arabia is willing to normalize ties with Israel without Palestinian statehood, while bashing president’s Gaza relocation plan as ‘fantasy of ethnic cleansing.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Saudi Arabia rebutted claims earlier this week by President Donald Trump that the oil-rich Islamic kingdom is willing to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel even without Jerusalem’s backing for Palestinian statehood, saying Riyadh’s insistence on a two-state solution remains “firm and unwavering.”

During his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump responded to questions regarding the expansion of the Abraham Accords and normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“No, they’re not,” Trump said, when asked whether the Saudis were still insisting Jerusalem back Palestinian statehood as a precondition for normalization.

Publicly, Riyadh has for years conditioned recognition of Israel on Jerusalem’s acceptance of a two-state solution.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated that position Wednesday, issuing a statement denying Trump’s claims.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering,” Riyadh said.

“His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at…the Shura Council on September 18, 2024.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasises that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current US administrations.”

Later on Wednesday, former Saudi intel chief Prince Turki al-Faisal appeared on CNN to condemn the president’s plan, presented on Tuesday, to relocate Gazans en masse to third-party countries.

The Saudi prince denounced the proposal as a “fantasy” which would, if carried out, constitute “ethnic cleansing” and promote “more conflict and more bloodshed.”

“It is a fantasy to think that ethnic cleansing in the 21st century can be condoned by a world community that stays on its behinds and does not respond to that,” al Faisal said.

“The problem in Palestine is not the Palestinians. It is the Israeli occupation.”

“This has been clear and understood by everybody. Hence, you have United Nations resolutions calling for the quid pro quo of land for peace from 1967 until now.”

“The Arab Peace Initiative,” al Faisal cntinued, referencing the Saudi backed proposal, “is based on that and offered Israel not only diplomatic relations, but all of the things that Israel wanted from trade, from normalization, etc., in return for the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem.”

All of these things were American policy until this latest wording that Mr. Trump has chosen to use in claiming that he wants to do better things, when actually it is going to turn things into more conflict and more bloodshed.”