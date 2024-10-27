Sid Rosenberg’s explosive trip to Israel: What you didn’t hear

New York’s #1 radio broadcaster’s message is clear: Israel’s future hangs in the balance, and we must stand with our greatest ally now, more than ever.

By Linda Sadacka, Exclusive to World Israel News

On the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks, Sid Rosenberg returned to Israel—not merely as New York’s #1 radio broadcaster, but as a man on a mission.

This trip wasn’t about another news cycle; it was about witnessing firsthand the daily fight for survival in a nation under siege.

With exclusive interviews from two of the world’s most prominent leaders—former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—Rosenberg brought home a message that Americans need to hear: the fight for Israel’s survival is more critical than ever, and it demands unwavering U.S. support.

Trump’s Uncompromising Support for Israel

In his interview with Rosenberg, Donald Trump reminded his audience why his administration’s support for Israel was unparalleled. “No one fought for Israel like I did,” Trump stated, citing his relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords, which realigned the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

His frustration with the current administration’s lackluster Middle East policy was palpable.

For Rosenberg’s predominantly pro-Israel and conservative listeners, Trump’s words were a powerful call for renewed U.S. leadership in the region.

Netanyahu’s Stark Warning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t mince words about the existential threats facing Israel. “The situation is far worse than we expected,” Rosenberg reflected after his interview.

With Hamas attacking from the south and Hezbollah amassing in the north, Israel is surrounded by enemies committed to its destruction.

Netanyahu emphasized that while Israel is more than capable of defending itself, it cannot do so alone. Strong ties with the U.S. are not just an option—they are a necessity for Israel’s survival.

Sderot: A Glimpse of Life Under Fire

The geopolitical discussions with Trump and Netanyahu were critical, but what hit closest to home for Rosenberg was the experience of being in Sderot, a town constantly under threat from Hamas rockets.

Just moments before going on air, explosions rocked the area, followed by sirens. Rosenberg was rushed to a bomb shelter by a young woman named Gitit, who broke down in tears as she recounted the horrors of October 7.

“These people go through this every day,” Rosenberg later reflected. Gitit’s story of survival, of barely escaping terrorists who attempted to storm her home, was a chilling reminder of the daily terror Israelis face.

The Fight Against Global Antisemitism: A Personal Struggle

But Rosenberg’s trip wasn’t just about Israel’s external threats. His phone call with his daughter Ava, who is facing rampant antisemitism while studying at Cardiff University in the UK, underscored the broader, global fight against Jew-hatred.

Doxxing, harassment, and threats have become the norm for Jewish students like Ava, simply because of their identity. “Ava, it’s all connected,” Rosenberg told her.

The rise in antisemitism globally is a dangerous echo of the hatred Israel faces, and it is a fight that must be fought on all fronts.

A Personal Connection with Israel’s Leaders

Rosenberg’s trip wasn’t just about the big headlines; it was filled with personal moments, too. On Thursday night, Rosenberg joined the Falic family for prayers at the Western Wall, alongside Sara Netanyahu.

It was a spiritual experience that brought Rosenberg closer to the heart of Israeli society, as tens of thousands gathered in prayer.

Later, Rosenberg spent time with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Though they disagree politically, both share an unwavering love for Israel.

Herzog, in his own words, described Rosenberg as “a cool guy” during their Yom Kippur meeting—an acknowledgment of Rosenberg’s unique role in bringing the stories of Israel’s fight to a global audience.

A New Year, a Renewed Purpose

On Yom Kippur, Rosenberg attended services in Efrat led by the dynamic Rabbi Shlomo Katz, where prayers were not solemn and silent, but full of joy, song, and dancing.

It was a striking contrast to the typical Yom Kippur experience in America—here, Rosenberg witnessed a community that revels in its Jewish identity, full of energy and love for their faith.

As the fast ended, Rosenberg gathered with Bibi and Sara Netanyahu for a celebratory meal. It was a casual, yet profound moment. Bibi took a personal interest in Rosenberg’s work, commending him for his worldwide reach and calling him “a Champion for our People.”

As Rosenberg reflected on the evening, he was filled with awe for the resilience of Israel’s leaders and the strength of its people.

A Call to Action: The Fight for Israel is the Fight for Freedom

The trip ended with a powerful realization: Israel’s fight is not just for its own survival—it’s a fight for the values we hold dear. Freedom, democracy, and the rule of law are all at stake.

As Rosenberg concluded, “We’re going to win, because we have to win.” This is a battle that demands the attention of every American who values liberty.

With leaders like Trump and Netanyahu standing strong, the path forward is clear, but it will require steadfast commitment—from Israel and from its allies.

November 5th will be a pivotal moment not only for America but for Israel and the world.

Sid Rosenberg’s message is clear: Israel’s future hangs in the balance, and we must stand with our greatest ally now, more than ever.