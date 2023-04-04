Terror in central Israel: 2 soldiers stabbed, 1 in serious condition

Security forces neutralized the assailant, a Hebron resident, who was arrested and taken into police custody.

By World Israel News Staff

Two IDF soldiers were wounded, one seriously, in a stabbing attack on Tuesday morning at the Tzrifin military base near the city of Rishon Lezion, just south of Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene after receiving a call at approximately 9:52 a.m. They treated the victims, both approximately 20 years old, before transferring them to the nearby Shamir-Asaf HaRofeh Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov.

“There was a lot of commotion at the place. One of the wounded was lying on the sidewalk and the other wounded was sitting next to him. They were conscious and suffered from stab wounds on their bodies,” said MDA paramedic Moshe Gelbstein.

“We gave them initial medical treatment that included dressing and bandages to stop the bleeding. We quickly put them in the intensive care unit and evacuated them to the nearby hospital with one of them in serious condition and the other in mild condition. Security forces on the spot neutralized the terrorist.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Beni Meshulam, who came across the incident and alerted emergency services, said: “I was driving when I came across two young people who suffered from stabbing injuries. One was in serious condition while the other sustained mild injuries. Together with additional first responders, we provided them with initial treatment at the scene.

“Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated several people at the scene for emotional and psychological shock.”

The stabber is a resident of Hebron, a hotbed of terror.

“We welcome the stabbing attack which is the first response to the war that Israel is waging in the al-Aqsa Mosque, the invasion that is expected tomorrow [referring to Jewish visits to the Temple Mount on Passover eve] and the intention to make a sacrifice [there],” said Muhammad Hamada, the Hamas spokesman in Jerusalem.

“The stabbing operation proves the failure of the security system – the resistance is capable of harming Israel anywhere in order to protect our people and the holy places. What is to come will be even worse,” he warned.