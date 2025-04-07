Terrorist nabbed after dramatic chase on Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway

Police officers at a roadblock on Highway 1, outside of Jerusalem, due to fear of a security incident. December 1, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat FLASH90

Police shut down Highway 1, linking Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, during highspeed pursuit of Palestinian terrorist armed with an assault rifle.

By World Israel News Staff

A suspected Palestinian Arab terrorist armed with an assault rifle was arrested between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Monday afternoon, following a high-speed chase on a major Israeli highway.

The incident occurred on Route 1, the primary traffic artery linking the Jerusalem corridor to the densely populated coastal plain.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect was en route to the capital to carry out a shooting attack.

The terrorist, who has been identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian Authority resident from the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem), approached Route 1 via the Route 6 expressway, while driving a Chevrolet.

After he reached Route 1, police forces closed down the highway and engaged in a high-speed chase before the terrorist was forced to stop.

Officers then quickly moved in and arrested the suspect, who was then transferred to the Shin Bet internal security agency for questioning.

“A short time ago, security forces arrested a terrorist on Route 1, following searches and a chase prompted by an alert regarding a planned terror attack in Jerusalem,” a police spokesperson said.

“Security forces sealed off the area in order to locate and apprehend the terrorist, who has now been transferred for interrogation by the security forces.”

The arrest came a day after Israeli police and the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed that they had recently thwarted a terror attack in Jerusalem.

Authorities said that the terrorist, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, had planned bombings of the city’s light rail line, a restaurant, and a bus.

The terrorist is said to have already prepared several pipe bombs and other improvised explosive devices.

Police said the suspect had resolved to die as a martyr.