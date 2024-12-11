‘The Pope can’t rewrite the Bible,’ says Evangelical leader

American Evangelical Christian leader denounces Vatican Nativity scene display showing baby Jesus with a Palestinian keffiyeh.

By World Israel News Staff

An Evangelical Christian activist has taken aim at a Vatican Nativity scene display which portrayed Jesus as a Palestinian, accusing the Vatican of historical – and religious – revisionism.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, condemned the Pope’s inauguration earlier this week in Vatican City of a nativity scene which featured baby Jesus lying on a Palestinian keffiyeh.

“While Israel is fighting for her very existence on seven fronts, antisemites within the Vatican have tried to steal Christmas,” Cardoza-Moore said Wednesday.

“The Pope’s inauguration of a nativity scene that showed baby Jesus cradled in a Palestinian keffiyeh is an affront to Jesus, the Bible, and the eighty percent of Christians who have fled Bethlehem since the Palestinian Authority took over the city.”

Cardoza-Moore, whose weekly television show Focus on Israel has an audience of over two billion potential viewers worldwide called the Nativity scene display an attempt by “subversive” elements within the church to “hijack” Christmas for political ends.

“Let’s be clear. The Pope can’t rewrite the Bible – Jesus was a Jew from Judea, not a Palestinian. He was born to a Jewish mother in Bethlehem, in Judea – there was no Palestine.”

“Every year, subversive elements within the Church attempt to hijack the holiday and pull the Keffiyeh over our eyes – but it will never work. Instead of paying homage to this blasphemy, the Pope should be publicly supporting the State of Israel in her fight for survival.”

“I would call on all Christians to open their Bible and read. There is no mention of Arafat, Sinwar, or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The Bible was written in Hebrew, not Arabic. It is time that we wake up and listen to the rhetoric coming out of Teheran and their proxies: first, they are coming for the Saturday People (the Jews) and then, the Sunday People (the Christians).”

“Christians in Israel enjoy full rights under the law. Many Christians are currently fighting in the Israel Defense Forces, on the front lines. Meanwhile, Christians in Bethlehem are second class citizens. The tiny minority which remains in the Holy City is forced to conform with the Palestinian revisionist narrative or else.”

“Pope Francis would do well to read the book of Obadiah, where God told the Prophet that in the last days, He would wipe out the descendants of Edom because they stood by, while their brother Jacob (Israel) was held in captivity and did nothing.”

“This Christmas, let us pray for the Peace of Jerusalem. Let us pray for Brotherhood and Peace on Earth and not do the bidding of the Palestinian Liberation Organization – a Christian-hating, Jew-hating National Socialist movement which has done nothing but bring pain and bloodshed to the people of the Middle East.”