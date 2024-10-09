Top US radio star experiences ‘dose of reality’ while broadcasting from southern Israel

Sid Rosenberg at the site of the Nova music festival on the anniversary of the Oct. 7th massacre. (Twitter)

Sid Rosenberg experienced his first “Red Alert,” the warning system signaling incoming rocket fire, forcing him and his team to run to a bomb shelter.

By Juda Honickman, Word Israel News

Sid Rosenberg, the well-known host of *Sid and Friends in the Morning* on WABC in New York City, has returned to Israel for his second-ever visit, this time to commemorate the tragic events of October 7th.

As a voice of solidarity for the Jewish state, Sid is not only retracing the steps of Israeli resilience but is also broadcasting his show live from the very locations that have shaped Israel’s modern history.

On the first day of the trip, Sid broadcasted live from Sderot, a city on the Gaza border that has borne the brunt of many rocket attacks.

In a powerful moment, Sid experienced his first *Red Alert*, the warning system signaling incoming rocket fire, forcing him and his team to take shelter in a bomb shelter.

This reality check highlighted the daily threats that residents in southern Israel face.

During this broadcast, Sid welcomed a special guest: former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump spoke with Sid for about 30 minutes, discussing his support for Israel and sharing words of encouragement for the country in these difficult times.

The second day of the trip brought Sid to Jerusalem, where he broadcasted live from the JNS Studios. His guest list included influential voices such as Scott Feltman, CEO of One Israel Fund, and David Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, along with several other prominent figures.

Each shared their insights on Israel’s challenges and the country’s unyielding spirit in the face of adversity.

Sid also took time to tour Israel’s historic landscapes. He visited the Jordan Valley, seeing firsthand the Jordan River that is often referenced in the infamous phrase “from the river to the sea.”

On Tuesday, Sid visited Shiloh, the first Jewish capital of Israel, a site rich with the history of the Jewish people.

Sid’s broadcasts continue to provide his audience with an intimate and personal glimpse into Israel’s resilience and the deep connection between Israel and its supporters abroad.

Sid’s trip stands as a reminder of the importance of standing with Israel, especially in the wake of the October 7th tragedy, a date that will forever mark a turning point in the nation’s history.