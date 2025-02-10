Trump: US will be ‘buying and owning’ Gaza

US might allow Middle Eastern allies to develop parts of Gaza Strip, says Trump, but America will ‘own it,’ and ensure Hamas ‘doesn’t move back.’

By World Israel News Staff

The United States will be “buying” and “owning” the Gaza Strip, President Donald Trump said over the weekend, emphasizing that while America’s Middle Eastern allies could play a role in Gaza’s rehabilitation and reconstruction, the U.S. would retain ownership of the territory.

Trump made the comments while speaking with reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday, en route to New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl.

The president said his administration is “in no rush” to implement his plan, but doubled-down on his previous claims that the U.S. will “own” Gaza.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. would ensure Hamas does not attempt to return to the coastal enclave.

“We’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back.”

“Think of it as a big real estate site, and the United States is going to own it, and will slowly, very slowly, we’re in no rush, in development. We’re going to bring stability to the Middle East.”

The president said that in its present condition, Gaza was a “demolition site.”

“It’ll be reclaimed. It’ll be leveled out, fixed up. There won’t be anybody there. Hamas won’t be there. We’ll be building through other of the very rich countries in the Middle East, they’ll be building some beautiful sites for the people, the Palestinians, to live in. They’ll be living in harmony and peace, relatively, for the first time in hundreds of years.”

Trump said the plan was ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians, and suggested he may be open to permitting some to move to the United States.

“We’re gonna take care of the Palestinians and make sure… they’re not murdered.”