Trump wins New York Jewish vote

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Every time someone tells me that Jews vote liberal, I remind them that we have no idea who Jews vote for.

Almost all of the polling that claims ‘70% of Jews’ voted for Obama or Biden comes from left-wing or liberal groups with an agenda.

There is virtually no independent polling of Jews with the exception of Siena College polls of New York Jews.

The latest Siena College poll is in and it shows Trump beating Kamala among Jews in the state by 50-49.

Notably, 43% of Jews have an unfavorable opinion of Kamala. 42% have an unfavorable view of Schumer.

While Kamala polls badly, 42% of Jews are also prepared to vote for Republicans in their congressional district.

These are bad numbers. And, unlike the ‘70% of Jews voted for Biden’ you see in stories, they are actual independently polled numbers rather than a push poll from a Democrat pollster.

Kamala is underwater among Jews in New York. And it’s going to get worse as she continues appeasing Hamas supporters while selling out Jews.