University of Michigan fires DEI administrator for antisemitic statements

The former administrator denies making the statements that led to her firing on Dec. 10 and plans to sue the university.

By JNS

The University of Michigan has fired an administrator in its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) office for allegedly making antisemitic comments during a conversation with two professors at an academic conference in late March.

Rachel Dawson, the former director of the Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives, was accused of saying that “the university is controlled by wealthy Jews” and “we don’t work with Jews. They are wealthy and privileged, and take care of themselves,” according to documents obtained by CNN.

She is also accused of stating that “Jewish people have ‘no genetic DNA’ that would connect them to the land of Israel.”

“The law is extremely clear that public employees are protected by their First Amendment rights,” Dawson’s lawyer said.

The New York Times reported that a university spokeswoman declined to confirm on Dec. 12 whether Dawson had been fired, saying that the university would not comment on personnel matters.

In August, the Anti-Defamation League’s Michigan branch sent the university a letter outlining the allegations against Dawson. In response, university officials called on outside law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct an investigation.

The law firm’s Sept. 25 investigation summary stated that, while they could not “determine with certainty whether Ms. Dawson made the exact remarks attributed to her” due to a lack of recording and no other witnesses beyond the two reporting parties, “the weight of the available evidence supports ADL Michigan’s report.”