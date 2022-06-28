US slams ‘escalation’ in ‘settler violence’ ahead of Biden trip

American diplomat blasts Israel for allegedly intensifying settler violence but failed to acknowledge key information.

By World Israel News Staff

The deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations slammed Israel for what he charged is an “escalation” in settler violence towards Palestinians while speaking to the U.N. Security Council on Monday, some two weeks before President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel.

“We…deplore the escalation of settler violence against Palestinians, including the death of Ali Hassan Harb, a Palestinian in the West Bank who was killed on his family’s agricultural land,” said Richard Mills.

Notably, Mills did not mention that Hamas terror group publicly claimed Harb as a member of the organization, nor that an Israeli man was immediately arrested for the fatal stabbing, which is being investigated by the Shin Bet.

“We take note of the May 2022 OCHA report that found over 1,000 Palestinians were injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli forces in 2021, seven times the amount of those injured by live ammunition the prior year,” Mills said, without mentioning that the vast majority of those wounded were engaging in armed confrontations with the Israel military.

“We, like others on this Council, are concerned with the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. We continue to stress the importance of accountability for Abu Akleh’s tragic death,” he continued. “The United States will not relent on our calls for transparent accountability for those responsible for this tragedy until justice is done.”

Mills failed to mention that the Palestinians have repeatedly rejected Israeli requests for a joint investigation into Abu Akleh’s slaying, continuing to refuse to turn over the bullet used in the fatal shooting to Israeli ballistics experts.

The Palestinians have also refused to work with third party watchdog groups or international bodies in order to conduct an independent inquiry into Abu Akleh’s death.

Mills urged Israelis and Palestinians “to refrain from unilateral actions that increase tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, such as settlement activity, demolitions, incitement to violence, and evictions” ahead of Biden’s visit.

The actions cited by Mills appeared to be focused on the Israeli government policies, and did not mention violence perpetrated by Palestinians against Jews, or Palestinian policies that encourage terror.

For example, he did not call upon the Palestinian Authority to cease stipends and financial rewards for terrorists and their families

“The current U.S. administration continues to affirm its strong support for a two-state solution, which remains the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state alongside a sovereign, viable Palestinian state.