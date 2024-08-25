WATCH: Additional footage of IDF attack in southern Lebanon August 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-additional-footage-of-idf-attack-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print IDF footage shows midair refueling of Adir fighter jets, the successful striking of intended targets, and a combat helicopter intercepting a Hezbollah suicide drone. Nasrallah: “The IDF hit nothing” IDF: “Check out our morning's airstrikes” We also had a drone intercepted by a fighter jet, and an F-35 being refueled over Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/anxcN9LYAT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 25, 2024 airstrikesIAFinterceptions