Search

WATCH: Anti-Jewish violence in New York’s ‘diamond district’, explosive device thrown

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-jewish-violence-in-new-yorks-diamond-district-explosive-device-thrown/
Email Print

Anti-Semitic violence in the name of ‘Palestinian solidarity’ is sweeping across America, with the latest attacks occurring in New York City, home to miilions of Jewish people.