WATCH: Anti-Jewish violence in New York’s ‘diamond district’, explosive device thrown May 21, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-jewish-violence-in-new-yorks-diamond-district-explosive-device-thrown/ Email Print Anti-Semitic violence in the name of ‘Palestinian solidarity’ is sweeping across America, with the latest attacks occurring in New York City, home to miilions of Jewish people. Video: Moments earlier, a device went off in what is said to be in the #DiamondDistrict in NYC: pic.twitter.com/qefPUCzaWr — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 20, 2021 anti-Semitic violenceanti-Semitismdiamond districtManhattanNew York City