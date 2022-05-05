WATCH: Arabs riot on Temple Mount as Jewish visits resume

Dozens of Muslims rioted on the Temple Mount and desecrated the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning as Jews were allowed to resume visits to their holiest site on Israel’s Independence Day. The Mount was closed to non-Muslims during the month-long Ramadan, which recently concluded.

Several groups of Jews totalling just under 1,000 stood in line to enter the site but were forced to take turns in small groups. They sang the Hatikvah – Israel’s national anthem – while walking on the Mount and were told by police to be quieter.

Some Jewish visitors unfurled Israeli flags, which were confiscated.

A Palestinian flag flew atop the Temple Mount for 10 days during Ramadan before it was taken down.