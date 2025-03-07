WATCH: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes over Carribean Sea

Despite SpaceX successfully catching the Super Heavy booster with giant mechanical arms during the Starship’s eighth test flight on March 6, 2025, the upper stage exploded midair over the Caribbean Sea after multiple engine failures.

