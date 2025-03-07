WATCH: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes over Carribean Sea March 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-elon-musks-spacex-starship-explodes-over-carribean-sea/ Email Print Despite SpaceX successfully catching the Super Heavy booster with giant mechanical arms during the Starship’s eighth test flight on March 6, 2025, the upper stage exploded midair over the Caribbean Sea after multiple engine failures.Full Video of Starship 8. pic.twitter.com/VwOmv9w3uc— Alex Oha (@oha_alex) March 6, 2025 Just saw Starship 8 blow up from our flight @elonmusk @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/RyDzUtXzpo — DegenZee (@Degen_Zee) March 7, 2025 Imagine not knowing about SpaceX and seeing this Starship explosion. Must be terrifying for a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/tKu4C6jzTC— Joe (@MundusInsanus) March 6, 2025 Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/JFeJSdnQ5x— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 6, 2025 Elon MuskSpacexStarship