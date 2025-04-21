WATCH: Former hostage Eliya Cohen dons tefillin in bomb shelter where he was kidnapped from on Oct. 7 April 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-eliya-cohen-dons-tefillin-in-bomb-shelter-where-he-was-kidnapped-from-on-oct-7th/ Email Print Eliya Cohen, who was freed from Hamas captivity earlier this year, returned to the roadside bomb shelter where he was abducted on October 7 — wrapping tefillin and reciting the Shema prayer at the very spot he was taken.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-21-at-01.47.17_2ab84313.mp4 bomb sheltersEliya CohenOct 7thtefillin