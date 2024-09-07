WATCH: Former NBA star calls playing in Israel ‘paradise’ September 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-nba-star-calls-playing-in-israel-paradise/ Email Print Patrick Beverly, who formerly played in the NBA with a litany of superstars, called Israel one of the best places he’s ever played basketball. Pat Bev doesn’t understand why he keeps getting calls and texts asking if he’s okay in Israel “I’m waking up in paradise everyday” ( @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/AvHaKZvz1P — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 5, 2024 Hapoel Tel AvivNBAPatrick Beverly