WATCH: Former NBA star calls playing in Israel ‘paradise’

Patrick Beverly, who formerly played in the NBA with a litany of superstars, called Israel one of the best places he’s ever played basketball.

Pat Bev doesn’t understand why he keeps getting calls and texts asking if he’s okay in Israel “I’m waking up in paradise everyday” ( @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/AvHaKZvz1P — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 5, 2024