WATCH: Hezbollah is purposefully distracting Israel as the IDF enters Rafah May 8, 2024

Hezbollah has ramped up its attack on northern Israel as the IDF pushes the offensive in Rafah. Hezbollah is deviating Israel's attention, to be forced to fight more than one front, clearly an instruction by Tehran'@habithonistim's @OrYissachar talks to our @benitalevin on the Iran proxy ramping up its drone attacks in northern Israel pic.twitter.com/owaMWlO2Oh— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 8, 2024 HezbollahIDFRafah