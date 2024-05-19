WATCH: Jewish Harvard student details his experience following 3-week anti-Israel encampment May 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-harvard-student-details-his-experience-following-3-week-anti-israel-encampment/ Email Print Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Jewish student at Harvard University, recounted the blatant antisemitism displayed by pro-Hamas students and demonstrators and urged the government and law enforcement to take the threats seriously. AntisemitismHarvardShabbos Kestenbaum