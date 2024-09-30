WATCH: ICE director’s letter reveals thousands of illegal migrants convicted of murder or sexual assault are roaming free in the US September 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ice-directors-letter-reveals-thousands-of-illegal-migrants-convicted-of-murder-or-sexual-assault-are-roaming-free-in-the-us/ Email Print The staggering numbers highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s mismanagement of the border crisis, with over 425,000 individuals convicted of homicide or sexual assault and an additional 220,000 facing pending convictions. – 13,099 M*rder*rs – 15,811 R*pists – 425,431 Convicted Criminals All let into our country by border czar Kamala. This is treason.pic.twitter.com/rNMMAo1UOg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 27, 2024 borderICEMigrantsmurderers