WATCH: IDF strikes terrorist smuggling weapons on Lebanon-Syria border

The Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike on the Lebanese-Syrian border, targeting a Hezbollah Unit 4400 operative involved in arms smuggling, citing repeated violations of truce agreements, the IDF said.

