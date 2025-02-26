WATCH: IDF strikes terrorist smuggling weapons on Lebanon-Syria border

The Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike on the Lebanese-Syrian border, targeting a Hezbollah Unit 4400 operative involved in arms smuggling, citing repeated violations of truce agreements, the IDF said.

The IDF says it carried out a targeted airstrike against a senior operative in Hezbollah’s 4400 Unit responsible for weapons smuggling in the Beqaa Valley’s Hermel near the Syria-Lebanon border. The Lebanese Health ministry says one person was killed and another was wounded in… pic.twitter.com/FH4B6r6Wyq

