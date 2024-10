WATCH: Immigrant begs Trump ‘don’t let US become like Brazil’

Footage of former President Donald Trump serving customers at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s went viral this week, including an encounter between the 2024 Republican presidential nominee and a Brazilian immigrant.

Brazilian-born Nayara Andrejczyk expressed shock when she pulled up to the window on Sunday and saw Trump handing out bags of fast food.

Andrejczyk urged the former president not to “let the U.S. become Brazil, my native Brazil, please.”

“We’re gonna make it better than ever, ok?” Trump responded, shaking her hand.