WATCH: Jerusalem driver crashes into rioter after stoning

The Jewish driver lost control of his vehicle after he was stoned by Arab rioters near the Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem on Monday, crashing into one of them. As rioters gathered around the driver, an Israeli policeman came to rescue those in the vehicle, firing in the air to scatter the hoodlums.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="iw" dir="rtl">תיעוד: ערבים יידו אבנים לעבר כלי רכב – הנהג דרס אחד מהם, הנסיבות נבדקות<a href="https://twitter.com/SuleimanMas1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SuleimanMas1</a> <a href="https://t.co/2T9aGSNAws">pic.twitter.com/2T9aGSNAws</a></p>— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) <a href="https://twitter.com/kann_news/status/1391658033084776450?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2021</a></blockquote>