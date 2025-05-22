WATCH: Mark Levin warns of ‘enemy within’ following horrific DC attack May 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mark-levin-warns-of-the-enemy-within-following-horrific-d-c-attack/ Email Print In the wake of the horrific shooting that killed two Israeli embassy staffers just days before their engagement, Mark Levin blasted the anti-Israel crowd for fueling the rhetoric and behavior behind such violence—warning that this hatred isn’t just targeting Israel, it’s coming for America next. AntisemitismIsraeli EmbassyMark Levin