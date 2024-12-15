WATCH: ‘October H8TE’ – New documentary sheds light on rise in antisemitism following Hamas massacre December 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-october-h8te-new-documentary-sheds-light-on-rise-in-antisemitism-following-hamas-massacre/ Email Print Actress Debra Messing, a rare Hollywood voice opposing anti-Israel sentiment, stars in the film alongside notable figures like actor Michael Rapaport, former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg, tech expert Scott Galloway, Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).Siren warning in trailer: Antisemitismcollege campusesDebra MessingDocumentaryOct 7th