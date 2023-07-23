WATCH: Pro- and anti-reform protesters shake hands at Jerusalem train station July 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-and-anti-reform-protesters-shake-hands-at-jerusalem-train-station/ Email Print Jerusalem train station: pro-reform protesters ascend the escalators as anti-reform protesters descend. And in the middle, some shake hands. תחנת נבון, יורדים מתנגדי, עולים תומכי. תראו מה קורה באמצע pic.twitter.com/7AqeStZmFR — חיים ריבלין (@LifeRivlin) July 23, 2023 anti-government protestAnti-Netanyahu protestsJerusalemJudicial reformTel Aviv protest