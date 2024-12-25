Search

WATCH: Teamsters president blasts Kamala for arrogant attitude

On the Tucker Carlson Show, Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien criticized Kamala Harris for her behavior during her failed presidential run, citing instances such as saying, ‘We’ll win with or without you,’ while leaving the interview.

