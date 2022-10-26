WATCH: Thousands defy Iran regime, visit grave of Mahsa Amini

Thousands of people defied the Islamic regime on Wednesday to visit the grave of Mahsa Amini in northwestern Iran, chanting “Death to the dictator” and calling for mass protests to mark four days since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in police custody after being detained for wearing her hijab “improperly.”

این ویدئو اشک تو چشات جاری میکنە جمعیتی هزاران نفری با پای پیادە دارن خودشون رو میرسونن بە مزار مهسا #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/6uQRtOawff — Rafiq Hosein Panahi (@PanahiRafiq) October 26, 2022