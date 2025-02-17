‘We won’t fight for surrender deals’ – IDF soldiers slam Gaza truce

IDF soldiers and Merkava tank in southern Israel, on the border with Gaza, November 11, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

“There is no moral justification for sending us to risk our lives on land that will later be handed over to the enemy,” wrote the soldiers.

By World Israel News Staff

A group of Israeli soldiers blasted the current ceasefire in Gaza, writing in an open letter to IDF leadership that they were demotivated by the decision to pause the fight against the Hamas terror group.

The soldiers, reservists from the Northern Command’s Carmeli Brigade, which was stationed in Gaza for a significant part of the Israel-Hamas war, wrote of their frustration with the decision to strike a deal with Hams.

“We do not want to be cannon fodder for deals of surrender,” the soldiers wrote, referring to the current ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement, according to a copy of the letter obtained by KAN News.

The soldiers also stressed the importance of seizing land from Hamas, including the creation of a permanent buffer zone in Gaza, in order to protect Israeli civilians.

“How can we have the motivation to return, fight, and risk our lives in operational activities on land that will be handed back to our enemy in a few days? We’re not ready to go home, either disabled [from battle wounds] or in coffins, when all our efforts will only serve as leverage for deals to release terrorists,” they added.

The soldiers said they were proud to go into battle with the mission of securing a decisive victory over Hamas, but warned that they would be far less willing to put their lives on the line if their efforts would only lead to further prisoner exchanges and concessions towards the terror group.

“We are ready to stand and risk our lives again and again if we know for certain that the purpose of our stand is to fight, defeat, and vanquish the enemy,” they wrote.

But, they emphasized, “there is no moral justification for sending us to risk our lives on land that will later be handed over to the enemy.”