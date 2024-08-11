‘Let us win, for decisive victory over Hamas!’ – IDF soldiers

“This is not what victory looks like! Don’t stop us!” soldiers write in open letter to IDF leaders.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel should rethink its shift to lower-intensity fighting in the Gaza Strip and commit to a decisive victory over Hamas, said IDF soldiers in an open letter addressed to the military’s top brass.

In recent weeks, the IDF has scaled back its military efforts in the Strip, instead focusing on pinpoint raids and targeted airstrikes aimed at eliminating senior Hamas commanders.

While this strategy has resulted in meaningful progress – including the slaying of senior Hamas leader Mohammed Deif – soldiers on the ground are warning that this type of warfare will not translate to a long-lasting Israeli victory in the coastal enclave.

“It is important to us that the public knows that this is not how wars are won. Wars are won on foot. You conquer territory, cleanse it, hold it, and move on to the next target,” the soldiers wrote in the letter.

Carefully noting that they would always obey the military’s orders, they stressed that they were writing because “we want to win” and finally “defeat the enemy after years of endless rounds of fighting.”

For that to happen, the soldiers argue, the IDF’s leadership must look realistically at Hamas’ military capabilities and understand that victory is not yet within reach.

“The enemy still has cross-border capabilities, UAVs, explosive drones, mortars, an enormous tunnel infrastructure, and tens of thousands of living terrorists, prepared for continued fighting against us,” the soldiers wrote.

“This is not what victory looks like! We are full of fighting spirit! Confident in our ability to achieve a true victory and defeat the enemy! We believe in our fighters and the families that push us forward. Don’t stop us! Let us win!”

The letter comes as Israel prepares to send a delegation for ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations later this week.