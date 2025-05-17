WATCH: ‘We’re going to have a solution, either violent or non-violent,’ says Trump May 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-were-going-to-have-a-solution-either-violent-or-non-violent-says-trump/ Email Print President Trump commented on the ongoing nuclear talks with Iran, saying a solution will be reached and that violence is the regime’s choice, while also dismissing the need for civil nuclear power by citing Iran’s massive oil reserves.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-17-at-02.43.39_204a2b46.mp4 Donald TrumpIranNuclear talks