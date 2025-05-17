Trump administration proposes moving 1 million Gazans to Libya – report

An NBC report said that in exchange for taking in Palestinian refugees, the US would release billions of dollars to Libya that had been frozen for more than ten years.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Trump administration approached the Libyan government about relocating one million Gazans, according to five sources.

An NBC report said that in exchange for taking in Palestinian refugees, the US would release billions of dollars to Libya that had been frozen for more than ten years.

In addition, the Palestinians may be incentivized to leave with stipends for housing.

The sources added that Israel had been informed of the negotiations and that no final agreement had been reached.

The State Department and National Security Council did not comment on the matter, but later a spokesperson told NBC, “These reports are untrue.”

“The situation on the ground is untenable for such a plan. Such a plan was not discussed and makes no sense.”

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, denied that these discussions were taking place.

“Palestinians are very connected to their homeland, very strongly committed to the homeland, and they are ready to fight to the end and to sacrifice everything to defend their land, their homeland, their families, and the future of their children,” Naim said in response to questions from NBC News. “[Palestinians] are the only ones who have the right to decide for themselves, including Gaza and Gazans, what to do and what not to do.”

Since the fall of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, Libya has been plagued by instability and civil war.

Currently, two rival factions, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in the west and Khalifa Haftar in the east, are vying for control of Libya.

The State Department warns Americans not to travel to Libya because of “crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.”

The plan to transfer 1 million Gazans to Libya is challenged by this instability, as well as the costs and complexities required to carry it out.

Libya’s current population is about 7.36 million. Libya absorbing 1 million Gazans would be equivalent to the US taking in about 46 million.