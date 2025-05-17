WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters attempt to storm Eurovision stage during Israel’s performance May 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-attempt-to-storm-eurovision-stage-during-israels-performance/ Email Print During Israel’s Grand Final performance, two anti-Israel protesters attempted to storm the Eurovision stage, splashing red paint on Israeli supporters and staff.Yuval Raphael's full performance at the Eurovision Grand Finale! ❤️She shouted “Am Yisrael Chai” at the end.Yuval, you made an entire nation proud. pic.twitter.com/wclRDYESDk— Vivid. (@VividProwess) May 17, 2025 A protestor tried to get on the stage during Israel’s perormance in the Eurovision final. Security stopped him. pic.twitter.com/lZbv3aPEPt— Amit Harari | עמית הררי️ (@AmitHarari2) May 17, 2025 אדם ניסה לפרוץ לבמה בזמן הביצוע של יובל רפאל – ונבלם בידי המאבטחים pic.twitter.com/aBsnP4PlMm— ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) May 17, 2025 anti-Israel protestersEurovisionYuval Rafael