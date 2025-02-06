White House expands search for countries to take in Gazans – report

Along with Egypt and Jordan, Trump administration is reportedly considering three other territories to take in Gazans part of the president’s plan to rehabilitate the coastal enclave.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Trump administration is mulling a number of possible third-party countries and territories as possible hosts for Gazans migrating out of the Gaza Strip under President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for the coastal enclave, an Israeli media outlet reported Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, Trump said his administration would promote the relocation en masse of the Strip’s entire population to third-party countries, resettling Gazans outside of the warzone, while the U.S. takes control of the area for its rehabilitation and development into a “Middle Eastern Riviera.”

Trump revealed last month that he has spoken with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan regarding the possibility of the two moderate Arab states taking in Gazans – a request both countries publicly rejected.

Subsequent reports have claimed that the White House is also considering Indonesia and Albania as host countries.

On Wednesday, Channel 12 News reported that the White House is now weighing working with Morocco and two territories inside of Somalia to resettle Gazans.

The territories include Puntland, an autonomous zone on the northeastern edge of Somalia, and Somaliland, a self-declared state which has claimed independence from Somalia.

Combined, the two areas have a total population of roughly 10.5 million.

According to the report, the U.S. believes that Morocco and the two territories may be willing to work with the U.S. in exchange for American support, including backing for their claims in long-running territorial disputes.

Morocco has been engaged in a long-running conflict with a separatist group in the Western Sahara.

While Rabat maintains effective control over most of the Western Sahara, most countries refuse to recognize its sovereignty over the area.

The first Trump administration granted American recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the area in exchange for Rabat’s normalizing of relations with Israel in 2020.

Morocco still is seeking support in securing the recognition of other foreign powers, however.

Somaliland has long claimed independence from Somalia and sought international recognition, while Puntland last year claimed it was no longer under the authority of the federal Somali government.