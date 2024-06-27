Yesha Council Head says Canada’s sanctions ‘create an existential threat’ against Israel

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the country would sanction individuals and entities associated with what she called ‘extremist settlers.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Head of the Yesha Council described Canada’s sanctions against individuals and entities in Judea and Samaria as “sharing Sinwar’s vision” and “an existential threat against Israel.”

On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the country would sanction individuals and entities associated with what she called “extremist settlers.”

Yesha Council chairman and Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz slammed the decision.

Gantz said, “In a scandalous decision, Canada chooses to give support to terrorism and to Hamas, which seeks to continue slaughtering Jews and the elimination of the State of Israel.”

He added, “Those who impose immoral and illegal sanctions against Jewish entities fully share Sinwar’s vision and create an existential threat for the State of Israel.”

Gantz explained, “In its decision, Canada encourages terrorists and anarchists to continue attacking communities throughout Judea and Samaria and all of Israel.”

He concluded, “The Israeli government and its head must respond to this move with facts on the ground and reverse the equation. Any such decision should further the State of Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.”

In her announcement, Joly said,”This round of sanctions lists seven individuals and five entities for their role in facilitating, supporting or financially contributing to acts of violence by Israeli extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property.”

Joly announced Canada would sanction the following individuals, “Ben Zion Gopstein, Daniella Weiss, Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil, Elisha Yered, Ely Federman, Meir Mordechai Ettinger, and Shalom Zicherman.”

Canada would also sanction the following entities: “Amana, Hilltop Youth, Lehava, Moshe’s Farm, and Zvi’s Farm.”

In March Canada’s House of Commons approved a non-binding measure to halt all arms sales to Israel.

The proposal is one of many put forward by the New Democratic Party (NDP) to end the war between Israel and Hamas.

The measure, which passed by a 204-117 vote, called for an end to arms shipments to Israel, an immediate ceasefire, and the release of the Israeli hostages from Gaza.