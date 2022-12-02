Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter over swastika post

After bizarre interview with Alex Jones in which he professed his love for Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler, Kanye West suspended from Twitter over image merging Nazi symbol with Star of David.

By World Israel News Staff

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West found himself suspended from Twitter early Friday morning, after he violated the social media giant’s policies on incitement to violence.

Elon Musk, who recently liberalized Twitter’s free speech rules after purchasing the platform, tweeted that West’s account was suspended over content deemed to constitute incitement to violence.

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.”

“Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight,” Musk added, referring to West’s final post before being suspended, in which he uploaded a photo of Musk and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

West’s suspension appears to be the result of his Thursday night post promoting his 2024 presidential bid, in which he wrote “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH,” above a screenshot of what appears to be a Nazi swastika merged with a Star of David.

Afterwards, Musk responded to a Twitter user calling on the platform’s owner to “FIX KANYE PLEASE,” writing, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

In a text message to West, Musk forwarded a screenshot of the swastika-star mashup and wrote: “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.”

West later posted Musk’s private message to him onto social media, responding, “who made you the judge?”

The suspension came just hours after West made a bizarre appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars, claiming to love both Jews and Nazis, mocking Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, and professing his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

“There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a lot of things,” West told Jones in the interview, alongside Holocaust-denying white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis,” West continued. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog condemned West and Fuentes over their comments during the Jones interview.

“I am sickened by the conversation that Alex Jones had with avowed antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.”

“At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, it is alarming that such vile rhetoric is given a platform and legitimized. They engaged in hateful incitement, which could lead to violence and the death of Jews in horrifying incidents.”

“Free speech does not extend to incitement of violence and demonization of the Jewish community, which faces the highest levels of religious-based violence in the United States. We must all stand against the continuing threat of antisemitism. No society can have room for such hateful ideas, no matter who expresses them.”