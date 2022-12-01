KANYE: ‘There’s a LOT of things I love about Hitler’

“There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a LOT of things,” antisemitic rapper and fashion designer Kanye West told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in an interview on the far-right Infowars site, alongside Holocaust-denying white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

West also made fun of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, impersonating him with a toy and saying, “I’m the head of the Mossad. I’m going to kill you and take your children away from you. We control the history books, and we control the banks, and we always kill people.”