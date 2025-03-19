Gal Gadot’s Walk of Fame induction marred by anti-Israel protestors

Police detained several after altercations developed with a pro-Israel group of fans.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Israeli movie star Gal Gadot’s Walk of Fame induction was marred by anti-Israel protestors Tuesday, with police detaining several demonstrators.

A pro-Israel group faced off with them on the street outside the large tent that closed off the area where Gadot and her guests celebrated, and the two sides shouted at each other, with some fisticuffs developing as passions rose.

Video clips showed the anti-Israel group chanting slogans like “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crime,” and one man repeatedly pointing into a kippa-clad man’s chest while yelling, “You’re a Nazi.”

Many held signs, such as “Heros [sic] fight like Palestinians,” referring to Gadot’s most famous role, that of Wonder Woman, and a rendition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s face with the words “Bibi baby killer,” using Netanyahu’s nickname.

There was need for the large police presence that was at the scene, with TMZ reporting that they broke up a fight and “slapp[ed] handcuffs on a group of demonstrators.”

A Gadot fan told TMZ that at least one of those detained had grabbed an Israeli flag from a friend of his and ran off, and he had caught up with him, grabbed him in a chokehold and got it back.

In the event, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told The New York Post that “there were no arrests.”

Gadot has been one of most prominent Israel defenders ever since Israel went to war with Hamas after the terrorists led an invasion of the Jewish state on October 7, 2023, slaughtering 1,200 people and taking 251 as hostages.

She did not mention politics in her acceptance speech and ignored the noise outside, just focusing on her gratitude for the honor of receiving one of Hollywood’s greatest honors, a star with her name on it laid into one of the most famous sidewalks in the world.

“This is very surreal for me and I feel like I am the luckiest woman I know right now,” she said in her speech. “Standing here today, on this street – 15 years ago we came here and we were driving by this boulevard, who would have ever thought we would get such an honor.”

The audience broke out into cheers and applause several times as she spoke, especially when she referenced her background, saying “I’m just a girl from a town in Israel and I could never imagine such moments, I never dreamt of becoming an actress and I never knew these things are possible.”

The star meant more to her than any award, she said, because she could share it “with the world,” instead of taking it home.

“This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible,” she added.

She especially thanked Vin Diesel, the producer of the “Fast and Furious” set of movies, who “took a chance on a complete unknown” and “your faith in me completely changed the course of my life,” and Patty Jenkins, who directed the superhero movie that launched her into superstardom.

She also thanked her husband, Jaron Varsano, who was there with the couple’s four daughters, saying, “You’re my rock, you’re my compass, you’re my firefighter, you’re my best friend, you inspire me so much to dream.”