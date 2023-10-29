Israel should abandon ‘myth’ of two-state solution – Ramaswamy

Des Moines, Iowa, USA - August 12, 2023: Biotechnology Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy greets supporters at the Iowa State Fair fair side chats in Des Moines, Iowa. (shutterstock)

Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that Israel ‘take out’ Hamas leadership in a ‘bloodbath.’

By Mindy Rubenstein

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that Israel abandon the two-state solution, and execute a surprise attack on Hamas’ leadership, comparing such an attack to the “Red Wedding” from the popular television series Game of Thrones.

His comments on social media include launching a surprise assault on Hamas leaders at the Four Seasons hotel in Doha, Qatar, mirroring the fictional massacre depicted in the show, according to reports in the U.S. media.

In Ramaswamy’s comments, posted on social media, he recommended a “bloodbath” to mimic the TV series.

His post is in response to the terrorist group’s massacre on Israeli citizens October 7, which left thousands dead and 224 still held hostage.

Ramaswamy suggested that Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, should “take out every last leader of Hamas wherever they may be hiding, from Doha to Dresden.”

He proposed hosting a ‘Red Wedding’ at the Four Seasons in Qatar, evoking the gruesome scene from HBO’s Game of Thrones where multiple characters were slaughtered at a wedding feast.

Ramaswamy also recommended abandoning the “myth of a two-state solution,” according to reports in U.S. media.

“The 340-350 million descendants of Ishmael have how many countries? The Jewish people are entitled to one,” Ramaswamy told JNS.

“On one hand, you have an Arab world that has consistently and continually been attacking and slaughtering Jews in Israel, but turning their backs on the Palestinians. You can’t have it both ways. That’s done.”

During an appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference in Las Vegas, Ramaswamy declared that if elected, he would consider expanding military aid to Israel, emphasizing that Israel has an “absolute and unequivocal” right to self-defense.