Pro-Hamas Biden leading us to World War III – Trump

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden’s threat to freeze American arms transfers in order to prevent an Israeli invasion of Rafah could spark World War III, said former President Donald Trump.

“Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them,” he continued.

“Biden is weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III,” he added.

“Remember – this war in Israel, just like the war in Ukraine, would have NEVER started if I was in the White House.”

Biden’s ultimatum aimed at blocking an Israeli military operation in Rafah, which is considered a major stronghold of the Hamas terror group, has sparked outrage among supporters of the Jewish State.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionism) lashed out against the American president on Wednesday morning, writing an English-language tweet reading “Hamas loves Biden.”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) responded to Biden’s threat by stressing the importance of a decisive Israeli victory over Hamas.

Israel must “continue the war in Gaza until the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages,” Smotrich said in a media statement.

“This involves fully conquering Rafah here and now,” he added, emphasizing that the Israeli people and government need “to maintain our unity at all costs.”

“Only together can we stand against our enemies and against the great international pressures that are being exerted on us to surrender.”

The Kan public broadcaster reported that Israel may need to alter its battle plans in order to preserve ammunition, should Biden follow through on his threat.