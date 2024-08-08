Kamala’s visit to Terror U

Willie Brown says he's worried Kamala Harris career will get "sidetracked by being the second banana to a president." (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

Kamala Harris chose to stand with those who celebrate the murder of Jews.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

A year after Richard Lakin, a 76-year-old retired Connecticut elementary school principal, was brutally murdered, Senator Kamala Harris visited the terror university that had honored his killer.

After being shot in the head and stabbed in the face while riding a bus in Jerusalem, Lakin, a beloved educator, and grandfather, lay in the hospital for weeks before his death, and visiting American politicians had paid a call to his bedside.

Kamala would not be one of them.

Instead, when Kamala went to Jerusalem next year, she visited Al Quds Bard College.

2,500 students at Al Quds University had taken part in a ‘chain’ in honor of Richard’s killer: Bahaa Alyan.

Mohammed Alyan, the killer’s father, gloated, “Today I have over a thousand Bahaas- the students who continue his path.”

He claimed that all Arab Muslim settlers in Israel had become “seekers of martyrdom” which is the Islamic euphemism for terrorists.

Al Quds students then wrote letters to ‘soul’ of the monster who had sliced open an elderly man’s chest and cut open his intestines.

After his fellow Hamas terrorist ran out of bullets, the attacker had shouted “Allahu Akbar”, picked up Alyan’s knife and went on stabbing Richard until the weapon broke off and remained stuck inside the beloved teacher’s body.

Al Quds University has a long history with terrorism and has produced terrorists including a cell plotting mass casualty suicide bombings in Israel.

It had a monument “inscribed with the names of Al Quds alumni killed while murdering Jews.”

It also hosted a “campus group called ‘Sisters of Dahal Mughrabi’ which celebrates the Muslim terrorist who led the massacre in 1978 of 37 Jews including 13 children as well as Gail Rubin, the niece of Senator Abraham Ribicoff.”

Bilal Abu Ghanem, the other Hamas terrorist that carried out the bus massacre, was linked to the head of the Islamic Bloc at Al-Quds University.

The terror university encouraged even children to kill Jews by sponsoring a dance competition for 5th graders held at the school where “one of the children portrayed the corpse of a masked martyr lying on the ground” while other children “vow to follow in his footsteps.”

Education at Al Quds worked differently than it had back in Lakin’s days at Hopewell Elementary School.

Lakin had tried to promote co-existence by teaching Muslim students in Israel, but his efforts at coexistence did not prevent his murder, and did nothing to stop local Muslim colonial educational institutions from celebrating the brutal butchery that took his life.

When Kamala visited Al Quds Bard, she made no mention of this violence and hatred.

Instead, accompanied by her Jewish husband Doug Emhoff, her foreign policy adviser Halie Soifer, who now heads the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) and organized ‘Jewish Americans for Kamala Harris’, she stopped by Terror U to listen to the students denounce the Jewish State.

Then Senator Kamala Harris praised the terrorist university for its “incredible education”.

The future presidential candidate described her meeting with the Al Quds Bard students wearing hijabs as “one of the many highlights of my trip. I want to take back this perspective.”

The “perspective” in question was that Israel was oppressing them.

Kamala seemed even more eager than they were to prompt them to criticize Israel.

According to a report in the PLO’s state news agency, “Harris said that she had driven by the separation wall on her way to Al-Quds University, and asked the students if the wall presented ‘a real barrier’ to their movement.”

The students of course said that it was.

She asked them if the barrier meant to protect Israelis from Islamic terrorist attacks was interfering with their access to the Jewish city of Jerusalem.

If there was any call for an end to terror, it wasn’t recorded.

Kamala Harris had chosen to side with the murderers of Richard Lakin, a former Freedom Rider during the Civil Rights movement, and a peace activist.

Some Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, had mentioned Lakin’s murder.

Kamala did not even do that. I could find no record of the California politician ever acknowledging his brutal murder, but I found one of her praising the university that celebrated it.

Al Quds Bard, which Kamala visited, was set up in partnership between Al Quds University and Bard College in New York.

Bard College/Al Quds Bard College was sued over allegations that it had “obtained USAID funding by means of fraudulent certifications that it does not support terrorism.”

Qatar, a state sponsor of Hamas, gave Bard $4.7 million to educate ‘Palestinians’.

What brought Kamala to Al Quds Bard? Much like Obama, who had visited the terror university before her, Kamala may have been following the trail of money provided by the Soros Open Society radical network.

Rashid Khalidi, Obama’s old friend, had been on Al Quds’s board of trustees and his Arab American Action Network still plays a role in Democrat politics.

And that may be why American taxpayer money continues to flow to the ‘Palestinians’.

Richard Lakin’s murder continues to be celebrated by the institutions that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have funded and backed.

Al Jazeera, Qatar’s state owned terror agency, described his killer as a “martyr”.

In the same year as Kamala’s visit to Al Quds, ISIS carried out a car ramming attack under the name of “The Martyr of Bahaa Alyan Collective”.

The heroism that the Arab Muslim occupiers who call themselves ‘Palestinians’ celebrate is the murder of Lakin, a 76-year-old man, and Haviv Haim, a 77-year-old Jewish refugee from Iraq and former construction worker who had been out shopping with his wife Shoshana.

His wife was wounded in the attack and was not told that her husband had been murdered.

Lakin’s son described ‘Palestinian’ Facebook posts celebrating the murder that came with “specific instructions on how to slice someone’s chest open and cut their intestines like what was done to my father.”

These are the crimes that were celebrated at Al Quds University which encouraged even children to repeat them.

And these were the crimes ignored by Kamala who visited Terror U for a “highlight” of her visit to Israel and took back the perspectives of a terrorist school.

Lakin had written a book title ‘Teaching as an Act of Love’. At Al Quds U, teaching is an act of hate.

During her visit to Al Quds University, as in the days after the Hamas atrocities of Oct 7, Kamala had the chance to stand with the Jewish victims of Islamic terrorists.

Instead, Kamala Harris chose to stand with those who celebrate the murder of Jews.