Killed during battle with Hamas in Gaza, IDF soldier posthumously saves six lives

Staff Sergeant Yehonatan Yitzchak Samo, the fallen IDF soldier whose organs were donated to six patients. (Twitter)

IDF paratrooper was killed in the line of duty – but in his death managed to save six others with organ donations.

Susan Tawil, World Israel News

An IDF soldier killed in the line of duty in the Gaza Strip helped save the lives of six Israeli civilians – posthumously, with his donated organs.

Staff Sergeant Yehonatan Yitzchak Samo, 21, an IDF paratrooper in the 202nd Battalion, was wounded in battle by Hamas terrorists on November 8, and succumbed two days later.

He was company commander of one of the first troops to enter the ground war in Gaza.

Having signed an organ donor card some years ago, his family acceded to his wishes and helped six other people live healthier lives by donating their son’s organs.

The oldest son of Moshe and Ayelet Samo, Yehonatan was a resident of Karmei Tzur, a village in Judea.

Academically, he was an outstanding student who attended the Neve Shmuel yeshiva in Efrat.

He was active in the Bnei Akiva youth organization, and volunteered for many good causes. Samo attended a pre-military academy before joining the IDF.

Upon his passing, Sgt. Samo’s heart was donated to a 46 year old man, his eyes to a 36 year old, his liver to a 51 year old, a liver lobe to an 8 month old baby, one kidney to a 50 year old man, and the other to a 10 year old boy.

During the shiva (Jewish week of mourning), many visitors were inspired by the young soldier’s altruism and also signed organ donation cards. Sgt. Samo’s mother said that their son always had “a desire to help,” and knowing that “part of him will continue to live and help others…is uplifting.”