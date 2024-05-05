Conservative beer company sponsors event to celebrate students who defended US flag from anti-Israel protesters

Last week, a few dozen students fought off hundreds of anti-Israel protesters at the college who tried to replace an American flag with a Palestinian one.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Ultra Right Beer Company announced it was throwing a “Frat Boy Summer” event to celebrate the bravery of University of North Caroline at Chapel Hill students who defended the US flag from anti-Israel protesters.

Ultra Right Beer Company was founded following the controversy of transgender celebrity Dylan Mulvaney becoming the spokesperson for Bud Light.

The “Frat Boy Summer Kickoff,” event will be held at the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity house at the University of North Carolina.

Ultra Right Beer Company SEO Seth Weathers told FoxNews Digital, “We’re trying to get this very organic, just a good old-fashioned, frat row, beer party.”

He added, “I love what the kids did, obviously, protecting the flag.”

Weathers added, “I love the idea of just continuing to encourage them about what they did so that that will encourage, you know, other kids in college and everywhere else to know they did the right thing.”

Ultra Right Beer Company will be giving away free beer to those in attendance, including multiple fraternities and Old Row, a Barstool Sports subsidiary.

“We’re doing free beer,” Weathers said. “We’re making it really simple — show up, you got free beer. We’re bringing half a tractor trailer load of beer for this thing just in anticipation of the kind of crowd it sounds like we’re going to have.”

Last week, anti-Israel protesters descended on a flag flying at half mast to commemorate four Charlotte officers who were killed in the line of duty.

At one point, the protesters removed the American flag and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.

Only a few dozen students faced hundreds of rioters and held onto the American flag, protecting it from clutching hands of demonstrators as they waited for the police to arrive on the scene.

For an hour, fraternity brothers were cursed, and had hard objects, including rocks and bottles, thrown at them while they clutched the flag to protect it until police arrived to restore the peace so the flag could be flown once again.

One of the students, Dan Stompel, told FoxNews Digital, “I was like, ‘I’d die for this flag.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah.’ If they got any closer that we’re going to start throwing hands.”

Stompel added, “We’re not going anywhere, I don’t care. They’re going to have to tear me off this flag over my dead body.”