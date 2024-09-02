Meet the Islamic terrorist apologist controlling Kamala’s foreign policy

A new direction in terrorism.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

When the New York Times initially reported that Vice President Kamala Harris had met with terrorist supporters ahead of a rally and indicated she was open to an arms embargo on Israel, there was a firestorm.

The New York Times then revised its own claim to say that Kamala was open to meeting with terrorist supporters about an arms embargo, but according to her staffers, she was opposed to an embargo.

In the CNN interview, Kamala stumbled through a response that indirectly dismissed the idea of an arms embargo.

But it turns out that it’s all in how you phrase it. What you don’t do is call it an ‘arms embargo’, you call it conditioning aid and blocking certain weapons… which Biden was already doing anyway.

Freedom Center Investigates had already profiled Phil Gordon, until recently Kamala’s National Security Adviser, an anti-Israel figure tipped to be Kamala’s National Security Adviser or Secretary of State.

“The idea that terrorists attack because they hate freedom, however, is misguided,” Philip Gordon wrote in ‘Winning the Right War’. “Even most of the Muslims who support terrorism and trust Osama bin Laden favor elected government” and “personal liberty.”

Gordon, Obama’s future Middle East coordinator, explained in his book that Muslim terrorists weren’t “born evil” or “hate our freedoms”, but rather they feel “shame” over the state of “a once great Islamic civilization” surpassed by other cultures including “the local upstart, Israel.”

Gordon had claimed that “though Hamas refuses to recognize Israel today, it is not hard to imagine an eventual change in that position”.

And in 2014, he had argued that a reconciliation deal between the PLO and Hamas “isn’t necessarily a bad thing”.

In 2016, Gordon, speaking on behalf of the Clinton campaign, appeared at a conference by National Iranian American Council (NIAC) widely regarded as the Iran Lobby, and promised that Hillary Clinton would veto new sanctions on Iran.

He was described as assuring the Iran Lobby of the “potential for collaboration with Iran”.

The New York Times even appeared to list him as a “tour guide” on its Iran trips.

Now the Washington Post has a profile on Gordon and his role in pitching anti-Israel policy. Of course you have to read between the lines of the propaganda.

Even before Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza began in late October, Vice President Kamala Harris’s national security adviser, Phil Gordon, feared that neither the Israeli military strategy nor key parts of the planned U.S. response would work.

Translation: Gordon opposed Israel taking on Hamas.

It is widely expected that Gordon would be the national security adviser in a Harris White House, should she win, and his personal views, which have not been previously reported

Front Page Magazine reported them in far more detail and honesty than the Post. But usefully, the Post confirms that Gordon is speaking through Kamala’s attacks on Israel.

The two have worked hand-in-hand to formulate Harris’s remarks at numerous inflection points in the war, providing clues as to how she could reshape U.S.-Israel policy if she wins the presidency.

… And as she formulates her foreign policy, Gordon has become one of her closest and most trusted advisers, helping to guide her through issues from the Middle East to the war in Ukraine.

If Harris wins the White House, Gordon may have a bigger impact on foreign policy than Biden’s aides do.

Biden came into the presidency with more than 50 years of foreign policy experience, including as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and he is supremely confident in his own judgment, according to numerous current and former White House officials.

“Phil finds candidates he believes in,” said Frank Lowenstein, a former State Department official who has worked with Gordon.

“He makes up his own mind about people he thinks would make great presidents and gets on board early.”

Meet the pro-terrorist wizard behind the Kamala curtain.

Harris would probably conduct a full analysis of U.S.-Israel policy to determine what is working and what is not, according to several people familiar with her thinking, with Gordon leading the effort.

With the aim of skewing that policy to be even more anti-Israel than the current administration.

Those familiar with conversations between Harris and Gordon say she could be open to imposing conditions on some aid to Israel, a policy that President Joe Biden has largely rejected.

That’s a polite way of saying a partial arms embargo that could be extended into a full arms embargo.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Silicon Valley apparatchik and one of the Dem party’s leading opponents of the Jewish State, who is also a very smooth operator, is already happily jumping up and down.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Sunday said Vice President Harris’s team has suggested a greater willingness to look into “a new direction” on the U.S.’s policy on Israel and bringing the country’s war with Hamas to an end.

“I’ve been pushing her [Harris] to support the enforcement of U.S. law. That is what the enforcement of the Leahy Law and our security laws require, that we don’t have unconditional aid. This isn’t unprecedented,” Khanna said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.

“And I’m glad the vice president’s open to a new direction,”

A new direction in terrorism.